Jones, Jon P. June 4, 1966 - April 3, 2020 Formerly of Lexington and Grand Island, NE. Preceded in death by adoptive parents, Paul and Joy Jones. Survived by sisters, Peggy (Mike) Hatt and Sue (George) Tetanich; seven nieces and nephews, and their children. Celebration of Jon's Life to be announced at a later date. NELSON-BAUER FUNERAL HOME 401 Burlington St. | Holdrege, NE | (308) 995-4114

