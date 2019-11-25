Jones, Jane A.

Jones, Jane A. March 1, 1942 - November 24, 2019 Survived by her husband, John Jones; children, Sandra (Cathy) Jones, Bruce (Julie) Jones, and Pam (Jerry) Prazan; grandchildren, Tanner and Justin Prazan; and 2 brothers. SERVICE: Wednesday at 11am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th St. Private Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION: Tuesday from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Preschool; or to the Pancreatic Cancer Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL 14151 Pacific St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.