Jones, Henry George December 15, 1922 - April 22, 2020 Exeter, MO, formerly of Omaha. Proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines. Preceded by wife, Mary Jane Jones in 1995; daughter, Rose Schulze in 2011; and grandson, Dustin Jones in 2009. Survived by sons, Jerry (Virginia) Jones, Exeter, MO; Joseph (Peggy) Jones, Council Bluffs, IA; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, 125pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Private family graveside service and burial: Monday, 11am, in Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery, Omaha. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

