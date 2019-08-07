Jones, Gloria November 13, 1935 - August 6, 2019 Survived by daughters, Yvonne (Pete) Nachtigall, Hilarie (Ed) Couture; grandchildren: Caleb (Dallas) Nachtigall, Kendra (Mike) Norwood, Jacob (Jessica) Nachtigall; great-grandchildren: Lewis, Theodore, Aurora, Clark, Graham, Landon; and beloved cat, Tinsel. Preceded in death by husband, Dennis B. Jones; parents, Harry and Mary Schukert; and brother, Michael Schukert. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 1pm Wednesday, August 7, at Fisher Farms Cemetery (89000 S. 42nd St. Bellevue, NE, 68147). Reception to be held at the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home immediately following service. Memorials suggested to Rose Blumkin Jewish home or the Jewish Press. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME (402) 556-9392

