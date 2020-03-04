Jones, George W.

Jones, George W. September 16, 1947 - March 2, 2020 Preceded in death by brother, Wendell Jones and parents. Survived by wife, Sandy Jones; daughter, Tamara; sister, Mona Blackwell; three grandchildren: Maya, Sean and Ben; father-in-law, Ed Vescio; and nephew, Andre Jones. George was a longtime photographer for the USAF, Omaha Sun Newspaper and WOWT. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Fri., Mar. 6th, 11am, Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

