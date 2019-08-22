Jones, Eldoris

Jones, Eldoris April 20, 1943 - August 14, 2019 VISITATION: 9am Saturday, August 24, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 10am, both at Fort Street Church of Christ, 5922 Fort Street, Omaha, NE. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Evergreen Cemetery. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street (402) 553-3155 kremerfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.