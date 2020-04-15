Jones, Earl L. April 12, 1939 - April 12, 2020 Age 81, of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Iola Jones; brother, Bruce; sister, Cecelia. Survived by wife of 26 years, Marcia; sons, Donald (Tricia), Earl "Keith" (Nora) and William Jones; daughter, Denise Jones; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Earl's Life to be held in the fall of 2020. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Military Order of the Cootie, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Fleet Reserve Association. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

