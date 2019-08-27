Jones, Dylan J. Age 14 Dylan J. Jones, of Dickinson, ND, committed suicide on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in Dickinson. DYLAN'S FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 2pm, at Ladbury Funeral Service with Pastor Jerry Stravia IV officiating. Interment will follow at the Dickinson Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, from 8am to service time. Ladbury Funeral Service Dickinson, ND | (701) 264-7195 | www.ladburyfuneralservice.com

