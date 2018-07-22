Jones, David T. C. Jan 29, 1952 - Jul 19, 2018 David T.C. Jones died peacefully on Thursday, July 19th surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous ten-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Sanders Jones; his two daughters, Caitrin E. Davis (Benjamin) and Norah L. Jones (Branden Poe); grandson, Arlo Davis; mother, Ruth Jones; sister, Susan Jones; brothers, Terry Jones and Richard Jones. David was born in Missoula, Montana on January 19, 1952 and grew up in Helena, Montana. He earned a BA in English from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota; a Master of Fine Arts in Film from Columbia University in New York City; and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. David enjoyed his career in film production as a producer and production manager, working in New York City, Denver, and Philadelphia. Upon moving to Omaha, David shifted his career focus to become the home parent for his two young daughters and was well rewarded for his efforts as he saw them grown into strong, intelligent, caring young women. He was a strong advocate for exercise and athletics throughout his life, from his years as a student athlete through his later challenges with Parkinson's. He was active in several volunteer efforts through the years, including Boys Town and The Omaha Area Youth Orchestra. He was an avid reader and enjoyed movies of all kinds. He possessed an open mind, a keen intelligence, and a wry sense of humor. He loved being with his family and friends and was loved by them in return. VISITATION with family and friends on Tuesday, July 24th from 9:30am to 10:30am at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive, followed by a Memorial Prayer Service at 10:30am. Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Nebraska, www.parkinsonsne.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
