Jones, B. Arlene March 5, 1939 - January 7, 2020 Preceded in death by husband of 52 years, William D. Jones; parents, Arlie C. Luttrell and Beulah Luttrell-Barton; siblings, Mary Luttrell, Paul Luttrell, Bill Luttrell, Chester Luttrell, and James Luttrell. Survived by children, Rhonda (Mark) Laughlin, Kenneth (Synina) Percival, and Deana (Gregg) Bennett; grandchildren: Matthew Laughlin, Robbie Buelow, Tisha Percival, Nathan Laughlin, Trina Losoya, Jessica Narvaez, and Brooke Bennett; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Josephine Baker and Donald Luttrell. CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING: Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10-11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene's name can be made to Alzheimer's Associations (225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

