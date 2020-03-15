Jones, Arlene Vivian December 25, 1925 - January 17, 2020 Passed away at the age of 94 at Southlake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln, NE. Arlene was born in Laurel, NE to parents, Roy and Esther (Hogelen) Nelson. She was raised near Dixon, NE where she attended High School, graduating in 1943. She graduated from Wayne State College in 1947 with a Teaching Certificate. She moved to Pender, NE in 1950 and taught Second Grade. She met Buford Jones and they were married at the Concord Lutheran Church on August 9, 1953. In 1962, they moved to Lincoln where Arlene was a homemaker and worked part-time at Miller and Paine Department Store. While raising two children, she became an accomplished seamstress who enjoyed making clothes and craft items for family and friends. In addition, she and Buford supported many local civic and educational programs. Arlene and Buford enjoyed an active social life that included entertaining friends, playing cards and dancing. After Buford's retirement, they purchased a home on Capital Beach where they enjoyed life on the lake. They also became snow birds wintering in Green Valley, AZ. They devoted their lives to one another and had a wonderful marriage lasting nearly 63 years. Her love of family was the most important part of her life. Arlene is survived by daughter, Karmyn (Rocky) Foster of Apple Valley, MN; son, Brad (Debbie) Jones of Omaha, and their children: Corey, Alyssa and Haley; grandson, Kyle Foster of Apple Valley; and two great-grandchildren. Her parents; husband Buford; and sister Delores Stingley all preceded her in death. CELEBRATION of ARLENE'S LIFE: will take place at 11am, Saturday, March 21, at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 'D' St., Lincoln, NE 68502, with the Rev. Dr. Jim Keck officiating. Condolences may be made online at: Roperandsons.com ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225 | www.roperandsons.com
