Jones, Ann

Jones, Ann June 2, 1938 - December 8, 2019 Preceded by husband, Jesse Jones; son, Robert R. Venable. Survived by children: Annetta Isom (Jesse), Dewey Venable, Veronica Venable, Cheryl Greer (John), Donna Sue Johnson (Lee), Carletta Perry (Johnny); sisters: Sedell Wells and Priscilla Debro (Alvin B.); host of other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 9am Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

