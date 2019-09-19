Jones, Andrea K. "Kathy"

Jones, Andrea K. "Kathy" Age 72 Formerly of Omaha, passed Sept. 6, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. Survived by husband, Richard A. Jones; two stepdaughters, Stacie and Richelle; grandchildren, Rylie and Codie, New York; three sisters: Gladys Wood, Chevy Chase, MD; Jonetta Bradford, Berkeley, CA; Frances (Jesse) Hall, San Angelo, TX; uncle, Vincent Williams; aunt, Joyce Williams, Tuscon, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 6-8pm Friday, Mortuary. SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

