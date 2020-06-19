Jonas, John Michael January 26, 1965 - June 16, 2020 Preceded in death by his mother, Julie Jonas,; grandparents; aunts and uncles. Survived by his father, Dennis Jonas; brothers, Jason (Christine) Jonas and Paul Jonas; neices and nephews, Julia, Katlyn, Alexis Lauren and Jordan Jonas; aunts and uncles. SERVICES: Monday, 10am, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION begins Sunday, 2:30pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel with a Wake Service at 3:30pm. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To send flowers to the family of John Jonas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 21
Visitation
Sunday, June 21, 2020
2:30PM-3:30PM
John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel
14151 Pacific St.
Omaha, Ne 68154
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 21
Wake Service
Sunday, June 21, 2020
3:30PM
John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel
14151 Pacific St.
Omaha, Ne 68154
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Wake Service begins.
Jun 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, June 22, 2020
10:00AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE 68154
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.