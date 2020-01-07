Johnston, Halcyon F. March 28, 1924 - December 24, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Major RM Johnston; son, Meyer Johnston; and grandson, Ross Walker. Survived by daughter, Trina Wacondo; son, Jefferson (Julie) Johnston; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, January 10, at 7pm. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, January 11, at 10am. Both Services will be held at St Joan of Arc Catholic Church (3122 S 74th Street).

