Johnson, William "Bill" August 22, 1949 - October 24, 2019 Bill was a proud concealed and carry instructor. He is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Georgianna Johnson. Survived by his wife, Barbra; sons, Will (Kendra) Johnson and Adam (Teresa) Cramer; grandchildren, Travis Johnson, Zane Johnson, Harley Bruning, LaShaun Kohls, Angel Halouska, Ariel Cramer, Izzy Cramer, Bridget Espinoza, Jason Espinoza; great grandchildren, Liam Halouska and Kelton Bruning. Gathering of friends and family: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel) To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

