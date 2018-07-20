Johnson, Tina Roberta (Thuston) Age 61 Tina Roberta (Thuston) Johnson, of Omaha, NE, transitioned early in the morning on July 17, 2018 to be with the Lord at her home in La Vista, NE. She was the fourth child born to the late Elder Floyd H. and Roberta D. (Turner) Thuston on December 7, 1956 in Chanute, KS. Tina was a remarkable woman who overcame insurmountable challenges. She never sought to elevate herself and was comfortable around persons of every race and status. Missionary Johnson was a woman for all seasons. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, teacher and friend. She represented the very best in Christian women. Preceding her entry into the Eternal Kingdom were her parents; and brother, Thaddaeus. She leaves to cherish fond memories: devoted husband, Kevin; four daughters, one son, 10 grandchildren, four brothers, four sisters, family and friends. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, July 20, 2018, 6-8pm, at Joy of Life Ministries COGIC, 6401 N. 56th St., Omaha, NE. HOMEGOING CELEBRATION: Saturday, July 21, 2018; Viewing, 11am; Service at 12pm, also at the church. Interment: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at Omaha National Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

