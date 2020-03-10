Johnson, Sheri A.

Johnson, Sheri A. February 10, 1967 - March 5, 2020 Preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Loretta Baber, Gus and Sophie Johnson; aunt and uncle, Bev and Don Nash; cousin, Jake Alexander. Survived by parents, Gus and Joyce Johnson; brother, Ken Johnson; numerous family and friends. VISITATION with family Thursday after 1pm, with MEMORIAL SERVICE 2pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

