Johnson, Scott Pulver Jr. Aug 22, 1968 - Jul 1, 2018 Age 49. Preceded in death by grandparents, and his Uncle Byron. Survived by parents, Kathy and Jerome Boyle and Scott Johnson, Sr.; son, Jacob (Michele); longtime girlfriend, CarolAnn; brother, Byron (Kary); brother, Joshua; nieces and nephews; Garrett, his dog. Scott operated 'Scotty's Go Go Grill' and made many friends while serving the citizens of Omaha including those less fortunate. Scott's legacy will live on in those that received his donated organs. Scott was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Siena Francis House. Services pending. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple St. 402-553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

