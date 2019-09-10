Johnson, Robert G. January 28, 1926 - September 5, 2019 Robert was a WWII Veteran, a devoted Husker fan, avid bowler, lifelong electrician, and an amazing grandpa. Preceded in death by wife, Colleen; and daughter, Pamela. Survived by daughters: Glenda L. Burkes, and Mardy (Scott) Gardner; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Darlene Nash; and many other family and friends. SERVICES: 10:30am Wednesday, September 11, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Service. Burial in Forest Lawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Benson VFW Post 2503. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152

