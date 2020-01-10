Johnson, Richard Dean "Dick" Age 83 Richard "Dick" Dean Johnson, of Omaha, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Crown Pointe in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son-in-law, John Taylor. Richard is survived by his wife, Jan of Omaha; children, Jeff Johnson (Dawn) of Denver, CO; Jodi Taylor of Solon, OH; Jill (Brad) Turpin of Versailles, KY; Jay (Amy) Johnson of Lexington, KY; and Jennie (Chris) Kennedy of Appleton, WI; along with 10 grandchildren. Dick was the CEO of Cox Johnson Corp in Omaha for 56 years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with Rev. Kip Tyler officiating. Burial will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn. Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to the Nebraska Humane Society. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

