Johnson, Rashad Z. "Zannie" December 16, 1990 - October 7, 2019 Johnson, Rashad Z. "Zannie" born in Omaha, NE, on December 16, 1990 and transitioned into eternity on October 7, 2019. Rashad was the oldest child of Audrielle Lee Nelson and Victor Daniel Johnson. His life was full of love. He was known for being an encourager of others. Rashad was a graduate of Central High School and avid singer. His life unexpectedly ended as a result of a massive heart attack. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Virginia Lee Boults Penfield and Arthur Lee Boults; paternal grandmother, Lee Dora Johnson. He is survived by his parents Audrielle Nelson (Keenan) and Victor Johnson (Tammy); grandfather, Samuel Johnson (Jo Anna); siblings: Amaan, Xalaya, Keelin, Victoria, Kenyon Johnson. Kalaya and Kamara Nelson; host of stepbrothers and sisters; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. VISITATION: Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5-7pm, at Salam Baptist Church (3131 Lake Street, Omaha, NE). FUNERAL: Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 9:30am at Salam Baptist Church (3131 Lake Street, Omaha, NE). Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery (7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE). ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

