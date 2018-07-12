Johnson, Paul Lionel Oct 10, 1951 - Jul 1, 2018 Of Omaha. Cremation. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.