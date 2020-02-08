Johnson, Patricia A. Age 81 Patricia A. Johnson, formerly of Valley, died February 5, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; daughter, Diane Sue; and her parents. Survived by her sons, Deryl Johnson of Eagleville, PA; and John (Judith) Johnson of Elkhorn; two granddaughters, Hannah and Madison Johnson; and her brother, Larry (Jill) Lyons of Bellevue, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Monday, February 10, 2020, at United Faith Community Church in Valley with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private inurnment: Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials to the Church or Alzheimer's Association. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

