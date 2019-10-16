Johnson, Nancy R. August 27, 1945 - August 15, 2019 Nancy R. Johnson, age 73 of Ozark, MO passed away in her home with family August 15, 2019 shewas born August 27, 1945 in Brock, NE daughter of David and Maxine Roe. She was preceded in death by her parets; a sister ad brother-in-law, Sharon and John Rosnik of Parker, CO. Nancy is survived by her husband, Lynn Johnson of the home; two sons Timothy and Geoffry Berger; three sisters, Cindy and Dick Elliotte, Debbie and Lino Garcia, ad Cheryl Eiden Texarkana, AK; and a sister-in-law Karen Molloy and husband Mike. Also surviving are two loving pets Mia and Missy. Nancy graduated from Central High School, and retired from Northwestern Bell and worked for Mi MaMa Tortilla Factory and moved to Ozark, MO in 2005. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Friday October 18, 11am with VISITATION at 10am, at Westlaw Hillcrest Funeral Home.

