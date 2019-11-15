Johnson, Nancy Jo February 10, 1955 - November 13, 2019 VISITATION: Saturday, Nov 23, starting at 9am followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Papillion. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, Nov. 25, 11am at Memorial Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials suggested to the family. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. KAHLER-DPLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

