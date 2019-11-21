Johnson, Nancy Jo February 10, 1955 - November 13, 2019 She was preceded in death by her husband Kevin; father Henry Weber; and in-laws, Walter and Donna Johnson. She is survived by her mother, Dolores Weber; children, Tiffany Johnson, and Brian Johnson; grandsons, Quentin, and Alexander; siblings, Stephen Weber, and Diane (Weber) Adams; brother-in-law, Melvin Adams; sister-in-law Karen Dunn; brother-in-law Keith Johnson; and many cherished cousins. VISITATION: Saturday, November 23, starting at 9am, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Papillion. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, November 25, at 11am in Memorial Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials suggested to the family. KAHLER-DPLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St. Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

