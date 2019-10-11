Johnson, Merry Louise

Johnson, Merry Louise October 18, 1952 - October 5, 2019 Lifelong pharmacist. Preceded in death by parents, Betty and Marvin Hanson. Survived by brother, Mikal G. Hanson (Nancy); nephew, Kai Hanson (Kayla) and daughter, Elouise; niece, Kristen Ganske (Andy); nephew, Max Hanson (Baillie) and daughter, Roody; niece, Suzanne Horwich (Darren Cowan) and daughters, Samara and Gabriella Cowan. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 7pm. Memorials are suggested to Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.