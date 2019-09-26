Johnson, Marva

Johnson, Marva Age 83 Marva Johnson died on Sept. 18, 2019. She is survived by sons, Kevin, Sheldon, and Vincent Johnson; siblings, Lois Saunders, Norma Hunter, Debra Campbell, CA Scott Jr.; and a host of grandchildren, great - grandchildren, nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 21, 4pm, at Adams Park Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5465 Fontenelle Blvd, Omahe NE 68111. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

