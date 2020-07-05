Johnson, Marian Alfrey August 16, 1935 - March 18, 2020 Marian Alfrey Johnson, was born in Louisville, NE. She passed away in Louisville at the age of 84. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim Johnson. Survivors are her 3 children, Jeanine (Tom) Hrdlicka, Marlene (Bob) Dufek, and Brad (Terri) Johnson. Marian is also survived by 6 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be held on July 8, 2020 at 10:30am at the United Methodist Church in Louisville, NE. VISITATION: July 7, 2020 with family from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials sent to the family or the Louisville Methodist Church. FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985

