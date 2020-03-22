Johnson, Marian (Alfrey)

Johnson, Marian (Alfrey) Age 84 Marian (Alfrey) Johnson, born and raised in Louisville, NE died on March 18, 2020. Survived by her children, Jeanine and Tom Hrdlicka of Wahoo NE, Marlene and Bob Dufek of Lincoln NE, and Brad and Terri Johnson of Murdock, NE. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: fusselmanallenharvey.com FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm St., Louisville, NE 68037 (402) 234-3985

To plant a tree in memory of Marian Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

