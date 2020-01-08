Johnson, Marcia "Kay" February 11, 1942 - January 6, 2020 Age 77 of Elkhorn. Died in Omaha. She was born in Corning, IA to Rex and Ella Krauth. She is proceeded in death by her parents; husband, Linn; and son-in- law, Jon Blasing; and three sisters. Kay is survived by her children, Kim (Mike) Szlachetka, Kelly Blasing, Dan (Josi) Johnson, Jana (Rick) Wiese; brother, Charlie (Annette) Krauth; and 8 grandchildren: Adam (Ann) Szlachetka, Felicia (Nathan) Bloodworth, Kaitlin (Mark) Barthold, Connor (Kenzi) Blasing, August Blasing, Mason Blasing, Cameron Wiese, Ella Wiese. Kay's greatest enjoyment was her family, her dogs Casey and Zesty, closely following the political news, and reporting weather forecasts to family. Kay was an RN and took great pride in caring for others. A Private Memorial Service will be held at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn and burial of her ashes will follow at the Prospect Hill Cemetery. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

