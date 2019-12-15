Johnson, Marcelyn Mae (Neujahr) April 3, 1931 - December 12, 2019 Marcelyn was born in Gresham, NE and moved to Omaha shortly after. She passed away peacefully at the age of 88. Preceded in death by parents, Gerhardt (Irene) Neujahr; brother, Clinton Neujahr; sister, Janet Hedrick; son, Aaron Johnson; and great-grandson, Luke Johnson. Survived by husband of 70 years, Robert William Johnson; children, Richard (Denise) Johnson, Joy (Bill) McLochlin, Randy (Val) Johnson, and Robert Johnson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. VISITATION will be Tuesday, December 17, from 5:30-6:30pm, followed by a MEMORIALl SERVICE starting at 6:30pm. Everything will be taking place at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5071 Center St, Omaha, NE 68106. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

