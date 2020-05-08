Johnson, Luella M. "Lu"

Johnson, Luella M. "Lu" September 29, 1926 - May 6, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Bob Johnson; parents, Claude and Josephine Gossard; sisters, Gwen Kuenning, Evelyn Harrold; brothers, Clair Gossard, Bob Gossard, Sr. Survived by sons, Mike (Ranell) Johnson, Lincoln, NE; Dave (Kathy) Johnson, Emporia, KS; daughters, Marsha (Art) Lienemann, Ayr, NE; Donna (Ted) Hernandez, Papillion, NE; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews. Family Funeral Service: Saturday, May 9th, Rockbrook United Methodist, Omaha, NE. Service available on Facebook at Rockbrook UM Church. Interment: Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers:Memorials directed to Rockbrook United Methodist Church, Omaha, NE. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Luella Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.