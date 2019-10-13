Johnson, Louise Marcella (Vidmar)

Johnson, Louise Marcella (Vidmar) October 27, 1938 - October 5, 2019 She was born in Iowa City, IA and was raised in Atlantic, IA. She worked at Western Electric for 37 years and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Lillian Vidmar; husband Vernon Johnson; and infant son Jeffery Turner. Louise is survived by her daughters: Sheryl (Jim) Taylor, Dawn (Donald) Leeper, and Patty Turner; son, Brian (Renea) Turner; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. No Services are planned at this time. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

