Johnson, Lorraine A.

Johnson, Lorraine A. Age 85 - December 16, 2019 Lorraine was born in Elkhorn, NE to Arthur and Elsie Peetz. Lorraine joins at peace her parents, Arthur and Elsie; brothers, Don and Alvin; sister, Shirley. She is survived by her children, Bob (Linda) Johnson, Steve (Brenda) Johnson, Sandy (Dale) Peyron; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Melvin; and sister-in-law, Hattie Peetz; many other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life at a later date. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.