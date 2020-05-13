Johnson, Linda Sue

Johnson, Linda Sue November 18, 1954 - May 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Barbara (Nerness) Johnson; brothers, Rick and Terry Johnson. Survived by sons: John "Jason" Livermore and his children, Anna and Julia; Jesse Livermore (Rachel Aguirre) and his children: Allie, Jessie Jr., Jace and Jayden; Justin Livermore (Erin) and his children, Jordyn and Jaxon; brothers: Steve (Nancy) Johnson, Mark (Annette) Johnson and Tim Johnson; sister, Lori (John) Romaire; special family friends, Jenny Kitta and Jeanette DeLoa; aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, May 14th from 6pm to 8pm, at the West Center Chapel. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.