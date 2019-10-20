Johnson, Judith A. July 20, 1932 - October 17, 2019 Survived by sons, Leslie R. Johnson III (Deanna), Thomas W. Johnson (Pat); daughters, Bobbi A. Brooks, Kristine J. Sizemore; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Leslie R. Johnson Jr.; sister, Joan; and parents, Howard and Alice (Wolfer) Wilcox. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 11am at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 925 S 84th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials will be directed by the family. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

