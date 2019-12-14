Johnson, John Joseph (Jay) PhD April 2, 1929 - December 9, 2019 SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at New Cassel Retirement Center Chapel, 900 N 90th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's University, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona, MN 55987. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

