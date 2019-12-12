Johnson, John Joseph (Jay) PhD

Johnson, John Joseph (Jay) PhD April 2, 1929 - December 9, 2019 John Joseph (Jay) Johnson was born in Cleveland, OH, on April 2, 1929, and moved to Omaha at the age of two months. He attended St. Bernard's grade school, Creighton Preparatory high school and Creighton University, graduating from Creighton with a bachelor's degree in English in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from August 1951 to May 1953, and was stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. After his military service, John taught high school in Cumberland, IA, and Boys Town, NE, while working on his graduate studies, ultimately earning a doctorate degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska in 1966. In 1966, John accepted an appointment at St. Mary's College in Winona, MN, (now St. Mary's University). He remained on the St. Mary's faculty for 44 years, retiring in 2010. John lived in Winona until February of 2018, when he returned to Omaha to be closer to a larger number of family members, living at New Cassel Retirement Center and Aksarben Village Retirement Community. John particularly enjoyed visiting with family members, especially nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In recent years, he became a devoted fan and follower of the Minnesota Twins, certain that they would rise again. His prophecy was fulfilled in this past baseball season. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Robert Bowman and James Fowler; and by nephew and namesake, John (Jay) Johnson. John is survived by all five of his siblings: George (Margaret) Johnson, Margaret Bowman, Richard (Janet) Johnson, Gertrude Fowler, and Mary Claire Owen; 24 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at New Cassel Retirement Center Chapel, 900 N 90th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's University, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona, MN 55987. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

