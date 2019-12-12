Johnson, John Joseph (Jay) PhD April 2, 1929 - December 9, 2019 John Joseph (Jay) Johnson was born in Cleveland, OH, on April 2, 1929, and moved to Omaha at the age of two months. He attended St. Bernard's grade school, Creighton Preparatory high school and Creighton University, graduating from Creighton with a bachelor's degree in English in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from August 1951 to May 1953, and was stationed in Japan and Korea during the Korean War. After his military service, John taught high school in Cumberland, IA, and Boys Town, NE, while working on his graduate studies, ultimately earning a doctorate degree in psychology from the University of Nebraska in 1966. In 1966, John accepted an appointment at St. Mary's College in Winona, MN, (now St. Mary's University). He remained on the St. Mary's faculty for 44 years, retiring in 2010. John lived in Winona until February of 2018, when he returned to Omaha to be closer to a larger number of family members, living at New Cassel Retirement Center and Aksarben Village Retirement Community. John particularly enjoyed visiting with family members, especially nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In recent years, he became a devoted fan and follower of the Minnesota Twins, certain that they would rise again. His prophecy was fulfilled in this past baseball season. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Robert Bowman and James Fowler; and by nephew and namesake, John (Jay) Johnson. John is survived by all five of his siblings: George (Margaret) Johnson, Margaret Bowman, Richard (Janet) Johnson, Gertrude Fowler, and Mary Claire Owen; 24 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at New Cassel Retirement Center Chapel, 900 N 90th St. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. WAKE SERVICE: Friday, 7pm, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's University, 700 Terrace Heights, Winona, MN 55987. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Petrow’s Restaurant is closing after serving Omaha diners for nearly 70 years
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Meet the 2019 All-Nebraska volleyball team
-
Blast from the past: Austin's steakhouse is reincarnated in west Omaha
-
Husker walk-on quarterback Andrew Bunch enters transfer portal for second time
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.