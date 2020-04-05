Johnson, Jamie Dee

Johnson, Jamie Dee June 14, 1965 - April 1, 2020 On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Jamie Dee Johnson passed away at the age of 54. Jamie was born June 14, 1965 in Omaha, NE. Jamie was full of life and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spending time with everyone, cooking, coloring, traveling, playing games and listening to music. Jamie was preceded in death by her son, Chameron Johnson; paternal grandparents, Carl and Doris Johnson; and maternal grandparents, Gerald Smith and Francis Judd. She is survived by her daughter and best friend, Jourdan Johnson; her parents, Honey Lee (Smith) Johnson and Edward (Ruth) Johnson; siblings, Michael Johnson, Mikayla Johnson and Amanda Johnson; nephews, Kyle and Kodi Johnson; niece, Asah King; and great niece, Amethyst Johnson; her sidekick and partner-in-crime, Russell Johnson; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Jamie was so loved by all. She will walk beside us, unseen, unheard but always near. Memorial service date to be determined.

