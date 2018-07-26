Johnson, Ivory Dean Mar 1, 1948 - Jul 19, 2018 VISITATION 9am, FUNERAL SERVICE 10am on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at Immanuel Community Church, 2761 Lake Street. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St 402-505-9260 goodshepherdfuneralhome.com

