Johnson, Irene M. September 29, 1930 - January 20, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Harry "Bus" Johnson; sister, Ethel; and brother, Bill. Survived by daughters: Kathy (Mike) Coughlin, Minot, ND; Mary Schuling, Altoona, IA; Gayle (Tim) Rethmeier, Winterset, IA; son, Steve (Lisa) Johnson, Gretna, NE; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Don McClellan, John McClellan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30am, at Mortuary. VISITATION: Thursday prior to Service. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to UnityPoint Hospice or Disabled American Veterans. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion, NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

