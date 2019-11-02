Johnson, Herbert Alfred Jr.

Johnson, Herbert Alfred Jr. Herbert Alfred Johnson, Jr., 73, passed away on October 11, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, Herb attended Holy Cross Grade School, Creighton Prep High School, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Herb had a very successful career in sales and management in Omaha until 1988, at which time he relocated his family and career to Germantown, TN. Herb had a passion for baseball, basketball, golf, and any other sort of competition that would bring people together. He lovingly coached his three girls in soccer and basketball during their grade school years. He was a mentor to many along the way. Herb will be greatly missed for his kindness, generosity and fun-loving spirit. Herb was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Phyllis Anne Cetrone Johnson, (2014); and parents, Herbert Alfred Johnson, Sr., and Virginia Pearl Johnson. Survived by 3 daughters, Sara Wilkinson (Les), Caroline Horne (Brant) and Susan Johnson; as well as 4 grandchildren, Hart and Suzanna Wilkinson, and John and Charlie Horne; and sister, Betty Anne Johnson Verch (Steve); and brother, Robert Johnson (Pat). SERVICES for Herb will be held in Germantown, TN, on November 15, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. The VISITATION will be at 4pm, with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE MASS at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Herb's honor to either Creighton Preparatory School in Omaha, NE or to Abe's Garden Alzheimer's and Memory Care Center of Excellence in Nashville, TN.

