Johnson, Harold H.

Johnson, Harold H. Age 76 Of Omaha, NE. U.S. Army - Vietnam Veteran. Survived by sister, Jean Johnson (Bruce), Ainsworth, NE; sister-in-law, Betty Johnson, Broken Bow, NE; nieces, Connie Jones and Anna Sasse, who were his acting guardians; other nieces, nephews, family and friends. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine, NE in July of 2020. Memorials to Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine, NE. Remembrances to www.gudefuneralhomes.com. GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.