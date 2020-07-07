Johnson, Gilbert D. November 9, 1927 - July 2, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Donna; and brother, Harlan. Survived by nieces and nephews: Margaret (Randy) Jauken, Jeff (Trudy) Johnson, Jerry (Shelli) Johnson, Lisa (Richard) Matz, and Jamie (Carla) Johnson; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. VISITATION: Thursday 6-8pm at Roeder Mortuary 108th Street Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10am Friday, July 10, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. In lieu of flowers memorials to Henry Doorly Zoo or Fontenelle Forest. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

