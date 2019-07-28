Johnson, Gerald W.

Johnson, Gerald W. August 20, 1933 - July 25, 2019 Preceded in death by wife of 57 years, Eloise; brother, Bob. Survived by children, Roy (Carol), Janice Greenfield, Jack, Dale (Darbie), Tammy (Todd) McBreen; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; extended family and many friends. VISITATION will be Tuesday, July 30, from 10-11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. CELEBRATION of LIFE will be following the Visitation at 11am. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

