Johnson, Gayla L. April 12, 1945 - May 23, 2020 Gayla L. Johnson, age 75, of Council Bluffs, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Omaha, after a short battle with Myasthenia Gravis. Gayla was born on April 12, 1945, in Council Bluffs to Robert J. and Willa Belle Mingus. She married Jim Johnson in 1966. They were married for 54 years. Gayla was preceded in death by her parents; and sister-in-law, Joyce Talty and her husband Emmett. She is survived by her husband, Jim Johnson; daughter, Julie Brohm and her husband Kevin; son, James Johnson and his wife Jackie; daughter, Jane Hall and her husband Mike; son, Jason Johnson and his wife Jen; grandchildren: Ryan, Erica and Lauren Brohm; Robert and Jimmy Johnson; Anna, Blake and Leah Hall; Spencer, Carter and Graham Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Scarlet Johnson. She is also survived by sister, Laura Huffman; brother, Jim Mingus and his wife Diana; sister, Joanne Murray and her husband Jeff; sister-in-law, Janice Tiarks and her husband Fritz; along with many nieces and nephews. OPEN VISITATION: Thursday, 1-7pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home, with COVID-19 restrictions in place. Private Family Graveside Service at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 15 Bennett Ave. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

