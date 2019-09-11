Johnson, Evelyn April 13, 1927 - September 7, 2019 Evelyn Johnson, age 92, of Bellevue, NE went to be with the Lord on Saturday September 7, 2019. Evelyn was born on April 13, 1927 to Walter and Nellie Ramsbottom. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Lynne (Pat) Nuffer, and Debbie (Gene) Hoffmann; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and many family and friends. CELEBRATION of Life: 2pm Friday, September 13, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 68106. In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials to Josie Harper Hospice House. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

