Johnson, Dorothy K. November 2, 1928 - June 29, 2020 Survived by son, Wayne (Sue) Johnson; daughter, Wanda Johnson; grandchildren, Rebecca (Ben) Morgan, Scott (Sara) Johnson, Seth Johnson; great grandchildren, Kellan Morgan, Delanie Morgan; brothers, Gene Kocanda and Robert (Bernie) Kocanda; sisters, Rita (Eugene) Svagera and Mary Ellen Flott. VISITATION: begins Wednesday 4pm with a WAKE SERVICE: at 6:30pm at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Thursday 9:30am at the mortuary to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10am. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to masses. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

